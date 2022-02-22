Bitcoin collapsed after Theft of $1.7 million in NFT

Business » FINANCE | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 11:06
Bulgaria: Bitcoin collapsed after Theft of $1.7 million in NFT Pixabay

The theft of NFT (non-fungible tokens) for .7 million this weekend led to the collapse of cryptocurrencies, Verge reported.

On Saturday, hackers hijacked hundreds of NFT users from the popular OpenSea trading site. The list shows about 254 tokens that were extracted by phishing attack. Unintentionally, the users themselves signed a power of attorney, with which the hackers later committed the theft.

NFT transforms digital art in any form into digital, verifiable token through blockchain technology - the same that is used in cryptocurrencies.

OpenSea claims that it is not their fault and their security is up to standard. The site and service are valued at billion. OpenSea exploded along with the popularity of NFT because it allowed people to avoid any contact with blockchain technology. However, this leads to constant attacks on their software.

Yesterday, the exchange rate of bitcoin collapsed to 38 thousand dollars – i.e. by nearly 5%. A similar collapse was noted by Ethereum, another popular blockchain currency. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose slightly, but then collapsed again and is now worth less than ,500.

/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nft, blockchain, tokens, bitcoin, cryptocurrencies
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria