Two Killed in Donbas, Separatists blame Ukraine

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that two civilians had been killed in a shelling by Ukrainian government forces, Reuters reported, citing Russia's RIA Novosti news agency. Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said the shelling took place late Sunday, BTA reported.

First Victim of the Shelling in Donbas

Kyiv and the separatists, who have been at war for eight years, have blamed each other in recent days for breaches of the ceasefire and the use of heavy weapons such as mortars and artillery. Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, says it is concerned about the escalation of violence.

Presidents of the US and Russia have Agreed to hold a Meeting on the Ukrainian Crisis

The presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to meet and discuss the situation in Ukraine, the cabinet of French President Emmanuel Macron said today, holding telephone talks with the two leaders on Sunday.



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook