First Victim of the Shelling in Donbas
The Ukrainian army announced on Saturday the first death of its soldier in weeks. He received a fatal shrapnel wound in the conflict zone. The Emergency Service of Ukraine reported two others who were injured during a wave of shootings in the same area.
Leaders of the Separatists in Eastern Ukraine have announced General Military Mobilization
At the same time, an 84-year-old resident of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) was wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the village of Kominternovo in the southern part of the republic.
/Nova
