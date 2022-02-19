Bulgarian MFA: 7 Bulgarians are Missing after the Ferry Fire near Greece

Deputy Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova gave a briefing on the latest information about the missing Bulgarians after the fire aboard a ferry in the Ionian Sea.

A total of 12 people are missing, there are data that 7 of them have Bulgarian citizenship. Our consul in Thessaloniki met with the victims.

There are suspicions about two others who are missing, but their identities have not been clarified.

Among the evacuated Bulgarians there are children, 2 people are hospitalized, one was intubated due to low saturation. Today they are expected to be transported to Igoumenitsa, from where they will continue their journey to Italy or return to Bulgaria.

For Ukraine - tensions are escalating, our position is clear - we support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Six people have expressed a desire to be evacuated if necessary, a visit to the country by Minister Teodora Genchovska is forthcoming, the Deputy Minister added.



/BNT

