Bulgarian Railways with a New Structure

A recovery program for the Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) will be announced today - it provides a comprehensive plan for new management of railway transport, the changes will be visible within six months.

“It is planned to merge BDZ Passenger Transport and BDZ Freight Transport into BDZ Holding, thus creating a national company BDZ EAD,” said Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Iliya Iliev.

Travel During a Pandemic: Andy from UK for his Railway Adventures in Bulgaria

“The new structure of BDZ will be more efficient in accordance with the size of the market. It will eliminate serious organizational weaknesses that will help overcome the technological backwardness of BDZ. This reform will eliminate high-cost administrative units. A good base for the development of transport and financial stability will be created”, Iliev said.

An important element of the restructuring is the investment in human capital, the improvement of working conditions and the training of staff. The new structure will facilitate the rehabilitation of railway systems with neighboring countries, as well as the integration of urban mobility with the European transport system.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook