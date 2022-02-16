Russian Ambassador to the EU: Russia will Not Attack Ukraine Today

Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, has rejected US warnings that a Russian attack on Ukraine is possible today.

“As for Russia, I can assure you that there will be no attack this Wednesday. There will be no escalation next week, neither next week nor next month,” Chizhov told Germany's Welt newspaper. “Wars in Europe rarely start on Wednesday,” he added.

Some Russian Troops are Withdrawing from the Border with Ukraine

The US government has said it considers it possible for Russia to invade Ukraine ahead of the closing of China's Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The United States and its NATO allies have accused Russia of plotting a new attack on Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, an accusation Moscow denies.

“When you make accusations - especially very serious accusations against Russia - you are also obliged to present evidence. Otherwise, it is slander.”



/BTA

