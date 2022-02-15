CNN: Putin is Ready to Negotiate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN's Frederick Pleitgen that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “ready to negotiate”, saying the crisis in Ukraine was only part of Russia's security concerns.
Biden and Johnson: There is still Hope for a Diplomatic Solution in Ukraine
“First, President Putin has always insisted on negotiations and diplomacy,” Peskov said. “In fact, he raised the issue of security guarantees for the Russian Federation, and Ukraine is only part of the problem. It is part of a bigger problem with Russia's security guarantees, and President Putin is ready to negotiate.”
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin he saw an “opportunity” for diplomatic dialogue with the West on Russia's security concerns and recommended that such efforts continue.
/BGNES
