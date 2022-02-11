COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 11, 2022, Friday // 10:30
6278 are the confirmed cases of infection with Covid-19 in 27,998 tests performed (i.e. the ratio of confirmed cases to tests performed is 22.42 percent). Of the newly infected, 76 percent had not been vaccinated.

76 people died. 85.53 percent of them were not vaccinated.

The cured are 6645.

The active cases of infection are 261,909.

Newly admitted to hospitals are 681 people, of whom 84.43 percent have not been vaccinated. 6,238 people with Covid-19 remain in hospitals, 601 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The vaccine doses administered for the last 24 hours are 8320.

