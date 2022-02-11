COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
6278 are the confirmed cases of infection with Covid-19 in 27,998 tests performed (i.e. the ratio of confirmed cases to tests performed is 22.42 percent). Of the newly infected, 76 percent had not been vaccinated.
76 people died. 85.53 percent of them were not vaccinated.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7263 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The cured are 6645.
The active cases of infection are 261,909.
Newly admitted to hospitals are 681 people, of whom 84.43 percent have not been vaccinated. 6,238 people with Covid-19 remain in hospitals, 601 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The vaccine doses administered for the last 24 hours are 8320.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Doctor who Discovered Omicron: I was told to Keep Quiet that this is a Mild Disease
- » The EU has launched a Common Health Union Initiative
- » The EU will Stockpile Medicines and Materials in case of a New Health Crisis
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7263 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Loosening of Anti-COVID Measures in Sofia
- » 1/3 of Europeans have not yet been Vaccinated. Bulgaria is in Last Place