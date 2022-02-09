Bulgaria: Less than 1% of Job Postings Require a Green Certificate

An increase in job offers is observed compared to February last year - 55% more, despite the economic crisis and rising inflation. This is a stable growth on an annual basis, commented for Radio Varna Hristian Petkov, operations manager in one of the major platforms with job advertisements in Bulgaria JobTiger. The trend is due to the fact that most employers already have well-established structures for working from home and working remotely if the head office is in Sofia, for example. They continue to actively seek specialists and labor force.

Proposals for work from home and/or telecommuting are 15% of the total number of ads. 65% of them are from the IT sector, followed by outsourcing companies (call centers and service offices) with 15%, administrative positions are 15%, last place for remote work are ads from the trade sector with 5%.

There is a very small increase in the number of ads requiring a green certificate, but they are still below 1% (0.6%) of the total number of offers. They are mainly for positions in the hotel, restaurant and trade, the analysis shows. The proposals that require a green certificate (certifying a completed cycle of vaccination against COVID-19 or post-illness) are 170. Their number has been observed for about half a year and is almost unchanged, said Petkov.

Job offers, since the beginning of the year, in the capital occupy a share of 49% of the total, and in other cities, the distribution is: Plovdiv (10%), Varna (8%), Burgas (3%), Ruse (3%) and Stara Zagora (2%). Together, the ads in these cities make up 75% of the proposals in the country.



/BNR

