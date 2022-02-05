Successful Start for Bulgaria at the Beijing Olympics
Vladimir Zografski overcame the qualification in ski jumping on the small ramp in the first Bulgarian start of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Our best jumper entered the top 50 with a 13th result after jumping 97.5 m in crosswinds. He overcame the qualification with a total score of 99.7 points. It was won by the Norwegian Marius Lindvik, who jumped 100.5 m for a total of 116.7 points, Gong.bg reports.
The Program of the Bulgarian Athletes for the Games in Beijing
Zografski's presentation was watched live by the Minister of Sports of Bulgaria Radostin Vassilev, who will later observe the native biathletes in the mixed relay at 4x6 km.
/Nova
