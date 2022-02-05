Successful Start for Bulgaria at the Beijing Olympics

Sports | February 5, 2022, Saturday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Successful Start for Bulgaria at the Beijing Olympics

Vladimir Zografski overcame the qualification in ski jumping on the small ramp in the first Bulgarian start of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Our best jumper entered the top 50 with a 13th result after jumping 97.5 m in crosswinds. He overcame the qualification with a total score of 99.7 points. It was won by the Norwegian Marius Lindvik, who jumped 100.5 m for a total of 116.7 points, Gong.bg reports.

The Program of the Bulgarian Athletes for the Games in Beijing

Zografski's presentation was watched live by the Minister of Sports of Bulgaria Radostin Vassilev, who will later observe the native biathletes in the mixed relay at 4x6 km.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ski jumping, Vladimir Zografski, Bulgarian, Beijing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria