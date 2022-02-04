COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8142 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours, 8,142 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 37,006 tests performed, which is 22 percent positive results, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Of the new cases, 75.60 percent have not been vaccinated. The active cases are 257,488, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are 980,402.

The death toll in the last 24 hours is 96, of which 88.54 percent have not been vaccinated. The total number of dead is 33,588.

6124 people are hospitalized, of which 568 were in intensive care units. There are 863 new patients in hospitals, of which 85.40 percent have not been vaccinated.

People who have completed a vaccination course are considered vaccinated.

The cured for the last day are 5980, and their total number so far is 689 326.

The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 4,192,273, of which 10,084 for the last 24 hours.



/BTA

