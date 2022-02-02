Heavy Snowfall in Southeastern Bulgaria

By noon today, rainfall in the northwestern half of the country will weaken and stop. It will continue to rain in the southeastern half, mostly snow. In the Rhodope region and the extreme southeastern regions, the precipitation will be significant in quantity, in the evening and at night against Thursday, and then will weaken and stop.

An orange code has been announced for precipitation in 5 districts - Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Burgas. Heavy snow will fall in these areas, the amount of precipitation for the day will be 30-40 mm, and the snow cover to 15-20 cm. In the Burgas region, there will be precipitation from rain, which will later turn into snow. The quantities for the day in the northern part of the district will be 15-20 mm, in the southern - 30-40 mm. In the afternoon, snow cover will begin to form.

Yellow code has been announced for 3 districts in Central Bulgaria - Stara Zagora, Plovdiv and Sliven. In these areas, the amount of precipitation per day in the southern regions of the districts will reach 20-25 mm, and the snow will cover up to 10-15 cm.

The minimum temperatures will be from minus 4° to 1° Celsius, in Sofia - about minus 3°C. The maximum temperatures will be between 1°C and 6°C, for Sofia - around 3°C, on the Black Sea coast 2-3°C, in the northern regions between 2°C and 5°C, in the south from 1°C to 4°C.

On Thursday there will be snowfalls in Western and Northern Bulgaria, and daily temperatures will be between 2°C and 6°C, for Sofia 2 degrees Celsius.



/BGNES

