COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2602 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two thousand six hundred and two new infected with coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 15,061 tests performed (nearly 17 percent positive). 77.86 percent of the new cases registered for the day have not been vaccinated. 39 people, of whom 92.31 percent were not vaccinated, have died, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 941,814. They were identified by 8,440,034 tests.

A total of 33,160 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 239,320. Of these, 5,730 people were hospitalized, including 506 in the intensive care units. 210 are newcomers to hospitals for the last day, of which 85.71 percent have not been vaccinated.

2,198 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 669,334.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 4,157,520 doses of vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1,901 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 20,488 coronavirus cases were confirmed among medical staff, including 5,271 doctors and 6,700 nurses.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (764), followed by Varna (364), Burgas (228), Stara Zagora (220) and Plovdiv (197). In terms of the total number of infected, the capital is again first (245,319) ahead of Plovdiv (84,563), Varna (72,236), Burgas (59,001) and Blagoevgrad (45,792).



/BTA

