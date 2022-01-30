Bulgarian Doctor: At the Moment, any Negative Test for COVID is Questionable

Society » HEALTH | January 30, 2022, Sunday // 14:35
“Currently, the situation is epidemic. Every negative test is questionable in itself.” This was said on bTV by Dr. Nedyalko Kalachev, owner of a chain of laboratories.

“If we have to take into account the referrals issued by GPs to the tests performed - the positive raid is 80%. There are some 20%, which we must explain why they are negative after colleagues have released a referral for certain symptoms. The blood test also shows when the test is negative,” he explained.

According to general practitioner Dr. Gergana Nikolova, sometimes people with symptoms are tested for coronavirus too early or too late. Then the tests give negative results.

“We advise such people to isolate themselves in spite of everything, because the diagnosis of COVID-19 is complex - based on a test, but also on symptoms,” says Nikolova.

Regarding what other viruses are currently circulating, Dr. Nedyalko Kalachev commented that in his laboratory they found a coronavirus of the earliest variants, respiratory syncytial virus, gastro virus and Influenza A.

“It would be an exaggeration to say, however, that they are being discovered en masse,” he said.

