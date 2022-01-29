COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 9871 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in our country in the last 24 hours are 9871 with nearly 42,000 tests done, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight. The percentage of positive samples decreased compared to the previous day - they are 23.5 percent of those tested.

The active cases are 234 012.

Again, the number of detected infections is the largest in Sofia - 2349, followed by Plovdiv with 1040 and Varna with 842 newly infected. The number of people with active infection is growing now - they are already over 234 thousand.

76.67 percent of new cases have not been vaccinated.

There are 5,526 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, 509 of them in intensive care units. The number of new patients in hospitals is 781. Nearly 81 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

71 people died; 88.7% of them have not been vaccinated.

3069 people were cured.

The doses of vaccine administered on Friday are 12,796, over 7,000 of them - boosters.

There are more than 1,991,000 people with a completed vaccination cycle, and more than 603,000 people have a booster dose.

Four regions in the country are in the penultimate stage of the anti-epidemic measures envisaged in the new plan. As of today, Region 2 passes into the new red zone, which includes Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse. This means that the learning process will rotate weekly.

Up to 50% will reduce the capacity of restaurants and other places with public use, working hours are limited to 22 p.m. and with a green certificate, remote work - where possible.

Map of the employment of the intensive care beds as of January 29, 2022

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook