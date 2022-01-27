The United States has Provided Russia with written Answers on Security Questions

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan conveyed to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the American response to Russia's requests in the field of security, Reuters and TASS reported.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements proposed by the country with security guarantees that it expects from the United States and NATO. The two treaties - one with the United States and the other with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - provide for a refusal to expand the Alliance to the east and withdraw NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

NATO has rejected Russia's Request to Withdraw Troops from Bulgaria and Romania

The West has already rejected these Russian demands as unacceptable, BTA reported.

According to the Washington Post, Russia has been explicitly asked not to publish the answers.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the response from the US ambassador was to ensure transparency in the deployment of troops in Ukraine.

The document was agreed with allies in Europe and reflects their concerns about the situation around Ukraine, the US diplomat assured.

In the event of an escalation, Washington will take action against disruptions in energy supplies globally, Blinken said.



