The United States has Provided Russia with written Answers on Security Questions

World » RUSSIA | January 27, 2022, Thursday // 10:59
Bulgaria: The United States has Provided Russia with written Answers on Security Questions Pixabay

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan conveyed to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the American response to Russia's requests in the field of security, Reuters and TASS reported.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements proposed by the country with security guarantees that it expects from the United States and NATO. The two treaties - one with the United States and the other with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - provide for a refusal to expand the Alliance to the east and withdraw NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

NATO has rejected Russia's Request to Withdraw Troops from Bulgaria and Romania

The West has already rejected these Russian demands as unacceptable, BTA reported.

According to the Washington Post, Russia has been explicitly asked not to publish the answers.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the response from the US ambassador was to ensure transparency in the deployment of troops in Ukraine.

The document was agreed with allies in Europe and reflects their concerns about the situation around Ukraine, the US diplomat assured.

In the event of an escalation, Washington will take action against disruptions in energy supplies globally, Blinken said.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, United States, answers, security
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria