Austria Cancels Lockdown for the Unvaccinated

World » EU | January 27, 2022, Thursday // 11:24
Austria lifts strict restrictions on unvaccinated as of Monday, January 31. This was announced by the government in Vienna.

The reason for easing the restrictions is the reduction of pressure on hospitals lately. The daily number of those infected is increasing due to the more contagious Omicron, but the occupancy of beds in intensive care units is declining.

Restrictions on unvaccinated have been in effect since November 15. They are only allowed to leave their homes for activities such as work and shopping. Although the strictest restrictions will be lifted in a few days, the unimmunized will not be able to eat in a restaurant or buy non-essential goods.

