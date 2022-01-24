Australia has Called on its Citizens to leave Ukraine

Australian authorities have advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and Australians who are there to leave as soon as possible. This was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Australian Union, quoted by TACC.

US State Department has Ordered the Families of all Employees of US Embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine

“Consular services and our ability to provide consular assistance may be limited due to the situation in the country. Australians who decide to stay in Ukraine must reconsider their personal security plans, be prepared to find a safe place if necessary, maintain their awareness and register with the (Australian) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and trade,” a government statement said.

British Diplomats began to Leave Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald has announced that Australia has begun evacuating the families of diplomats from Kiev.



/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook