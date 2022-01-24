Australia has Called on its Citizens to leave Ukraine

World | January 24, 2022, Monday // 14:51
Australian authorities have advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and Australians who are there to leave as soon as possible. This was announced on Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Australian Union, quoted by TACC.

“Consular services and our ability to provide consular assistance may be limited due to the situation in the country. Australians who decide to stay in Ukraine must reconsider their personal security plans, be prepared to find a safe place if necessary, maintain their awareness and register with the (Australian) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and trade,” a government statement said.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald has announced that Australia has begun evacuating the families of diplomats from Kiev.

