British Diplomats began to Leave Ukraine

Britain has begun withdrawing its diplomatic staff from the embassy in Ukraine amid warnings that the Russian military could invade the country with very short notice.

According to the BBC, officials have explained that there are no specific threats against British officials, but still about half of them will return home.

US State Department has Ordered the Families of all Employees of US Embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine

A few hours ago, the United States began retrieving the families of its diplomats and allowed those of its employees who are not in key positions and want to leave to do so. The reason is that a Russian invasion could begin “at any moment.”

U.S. citizens have been advised not to travel to Russia and Ukraine, and those in Ukraine to consider leaving or at least register with the emergency services system. The United States has no practice of tracking how many Americans there are in Ukraine and where they are, administration officials in Washington told reporters. It is not customary to reveal the number of diplomatic staff and how many of them or their relatives are leaving.

NATO will Expand its Military Presence in Eastern Europe

Moscow has repeatedly explained that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, as the State Department has warned again.

The European Union will not withdraw the families of its staff to Ukraine, Special Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said today. According to him, the reason is that he is not aware of any specific reasons for such a move. “But Secretary of State Blinken will keep us informed,” he added. Anthony Blinken will talk via video link with his EU counterparts this afternoon.



