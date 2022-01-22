NATO has rejected Russia's Request to Withdraw Troops from Bulgaria and Romania

NATO rejects Russia's demand for the withdrawal of Alliance troops from Bulgaria and Romania, BNR reports.

The Pact “will not give up our ability to defend ourselves, including through the presence of troops in the eastern parts of the Alliance.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania

“Russia's demands will create first- and second-class NATO members, something we cannot accept,” Pact spokeswoman Oana Lungescu was quoted as saying by AFP.

“We reject any idea of ​​spheres of influence in Europe. We will always respond to any deterioration in the security environment, including by strengthening our collective defense. NATO is vigilant and continues to assess the need to strengthen the eastern part of our Alliance,” the statement said.

The Russian request was announced earlier yesterday and caused a real storm, including in our country, as well as in Romania.

Bulgarian PM: Bulgaria is a Sovereign State. Russia should De-Escalate

Romania: Russia's Request for the Withdrawal of NATO Troops is Unacceptable

At the same time, Russia has promised that there will be “the most serious consequences” if Washington continues to ignore its security guarantees.

This was said by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to his American counterpart Anthony Blinkon during the talks in Geneva, Novosti news agency reported.

After the Lavrov-Blinken meeting: Moscow is Waiting for an Answer by Next Week

And Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announced they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles so that Ukraine can defend itself “in the event of Russian aggression.”

A joint statement from the three Baltic states said they would send US Javelin and Stinger missiles after receiving permission from Washington earlier in the week.

“Given the increase in Russia's military pressure in and around Ukraine, the Baltic states have decided to provide additional defense-related assistance to Kiev,” the joint statement said.

Estonia will provide Javelin missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania will provide Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

“We sincerely hope that Ukraine will not have to use these weapons,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvidas Anusauskas.

He called on Russia, on behalf of the Baltic states, to stop its aggressive and irresponsible behavior.

The Lithuanian Ministry said the weapons would be delivered “in the near future”.



