Bulgarian Doctor: A Peak of Cardiovascular Diseases Awaits Us

“Statistics from Bulgaria, before that we had statistics from Spain, Italy and the United States, show that after the peak of the wave, i.e. in the decline - there is a peak of cardiovascular diseases and mortality. And that's exactly what we experienced in the previous waves. During the COVID wave, the population is afraid to go to hospitals, then this delayed wave is unleashed like a dam,” said cardiologist Prof. Ivo Hristov on bTV.

In the United States, domestic mortality from heart disease has increased, indicating that the health care system has failed.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: When will the Green Certificate Fall

As for Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's plan to drop the green certificate in 60% of those vaccinated against coronavirus, Prof. Petrov said it “sounds pragmatic” and gave the example of Spain, where it worked and established itself as a European practice.

“They suffered a lot there, but then they got it together and vaccinated a large part of the population, the peak is already passing and there is the so-called "flu-zation". That is, to make COVID-19 with cluster distribution, that is, to move to an endemic variant,” said the cardiologist.

Bulgaria: New National Plan for Dealing with COVID-19

“It would be disastrous if the plan materialized in a bad way and would be another proof of how badly we did with the vaccination, as a recent article in the British Medical Journal showed a direct link between vaccination levels and intensive bed occupancy. I hope this does not happen, because this has a second aspect. The second aspect is that if 80% of intensive care beds are occupied with COVID patients, it will harm other patients with other diseases”, commented Prof. Petrov on the occasion of the presentation by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on dealing with the coronavirus.



