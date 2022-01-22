COVID-19 in Bulgaria: When will the Green Certificate Fall

“We are opening a discussion and we have a proposal to abolish the green certificate as soon as we reach 60 percent vaccination.” This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a briefing at the Council of Ministers. Petkov added that the level of vaccination will be only one of the criteria that must be met for the abolition of the green certificate, and the second will be the occupancy of intensive beds in the country to fall to five or below five percent.

“In other words, when the wave is over and there is already a very low risk for the system, then we propose that the green certificate be dropped. This is not a final decision, it is just a proposal that will be discussed in the coming days. We want to show that we are also managing this process proactively,” Petkov explained.

The Prime Minister added that the announced minimum percentage of vaccinated for revoking the green certificate will be for two doses of the vaccine. Petkov also announced that the initially announced six cluster regions of the country have been optimized for five, reiterating that the idea of ​​this model is to predict the spread of the virus, as well as to transfer emergencies to neighboring areas under heavy load.

“So far, this variant of COVID-19, although distributed very intensively, does not lead to high levels of occupancy of intensive care beds. If we had used the old models and the only criterion was the incidence of 100 thousand people, now the whole of Bulgaria would have been under lockdown”, the Prime Minister also commented.

He added that the forecast is that Region 1, which includes Western Bulgaria / Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Blagoevgrad, Pernik and Blagoevgrad / within five days to enter the third stage, which provides for the introduction of soft restrictive measures. The same applies to Region 5, including Burgas, Yambol, Sliven and Stara Zagora.

The Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev noted that the current COVID wave is more dynamic. “It will infect more people, but things are happening faster,” Kunchev said. According to him, in some parts of the country the peak of patients has already been reached. Kunchev predicts that in 2-3 weeks the wave will cover the whole country and normalization will follow, which is expected by the end of February.



