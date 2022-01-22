COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Almost 10,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

9,874 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country during the last 24 hours, the data of the Unified Information Portal showed.

615 are the new cases that were hospitalized. 84% of them have not been vaccinated. A total of 5,164 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. 547 of them are in intensive care units.

22.5% of tests are positive samples from over 43,800 tests. 78% of new cases in the past 24 hours have not been vaccinated. 86 people died. 94% of them have not been vaccinated.

1924 people were reported cured. 13,541 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours. There are already 1,975,203 people with a completed vaccination cycle. There are a total of 565,282 people with a booster dose



