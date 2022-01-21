It’s Final: Introduction of New COVID Measures in Sofia

Society » HEALTH | January 21, 2022, Friday // 16:04
According to the data of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (SRHI), as of today Sofia is in stage 3 according to the National Operational Plan for dealing with the pandemic of COVID-19. Some of the measures will take effect on January 24, Monday, and others - on January 27. The decisions were made at a meeting of the Regional Health Council, DarikNews reports.

 

Here are the new measures:

1. Sites and activities of public importance will operate at 50% of their capacity.

2. Working hours until 22:00 and a mandatory green certificate for casinos, restaurants and entertainment are introduced.

3. The school regime for students from 1st to 12th grade from January 24 will be as follows:

- face-to-face learning for children from 1st to 4th grade;

- students from 7th, 10th and 12th grade will also study in person until January 31;

- students from 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th and 11th grade go on to study in an electronic environment.

All medical institutions in Sofia at this stage have vacancies and are ready to accept both children and adults. Authorities are also ready to free up extra beds.

