Bulgarian PM: Bulgaria is a Sovereign State. Russia should De-Escalate

“Bulgaria is a sovereign state and we have long since made our choice by becoming a member of NATO.” This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov from the parliamentary rostrum in a special statement outside the parliamentary agenda.

Here is the full speech of the Prime Minister:

“From this rostrum, I want to make it clear: Bulgaria is a sovereign state and we have long since made our choice by becoming a member of NATO. And as such, we decide to organize the defense of our country in coordination with our partners. The Washington Treaty does not provide for a second category of member states to which collective defense applies selectively or to a limited extent. We call on Russia to remain committed to a constructive dialogue on the de-escalation of tensions, and to work for a more secure Europe based on the rule of law and the strict implementation of international legal commitments.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania

Earlier today, a publication on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website stated that Russia's security proposals called for the withdrawal of NATO troops from Bulgaria and Romania, which have joined the Alliance since 1997.

The GERB-SDS party requested a hearing of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the National Assembly, describing the case as a threat to national security.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook