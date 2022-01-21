Bulgaria: Jump in Prices of Greenhouse Vegetables is Expected in Spring

Greenhouse vegetable prices are expected to rise in the spring due to higher electricity and gas prices.

On BNT the vegetable producer Ivaylo Peshev from Kresna said that the overhead costs for his greenhouse have risen several times. The prices of the raw materials he uses for his production have also increased dramatically.

Peshev is not committed to the final price of his products, but clarified that he will comply with the situation on the vegetable market, and expectations there are for a jump.

In order to save his production, Ivailo has been forced to change his work schedule and is now a month and a half late compared to last year. He says the situation is similar with other colleagues, so Bulgarian greenhouse vegetables are expected to hit the market later in the season than usual.

