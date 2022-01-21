COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 8932 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

860 877 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 8,932. 187,765 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 39,445 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 8,110,530.

5,198 is the number of people with COVID-19 who are currently in hospitals in the country, of which 530 are in intensive care units. 640,594 people were cured, of which 381 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 32,518, and 87 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 4,078,145, and during the past 24 hours 19,191 were newly registered vaccinated. 529 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 81.47% of them have not been vaccinated.

