Bulgarian Doctor: Covid is Not the only Explanation for the High Mortality Rate

“It's not just Covid in this world. Covid is something that seems to focus attention on itself and everything else is ignored, but people die like flies from other diseases, as cynical as it sounds. In Bulgaria we have always been in first place in the last 5-6 years in terms of mortality and we remain in first place. There is no way we can now justify the high mortality with just Covid – it’s easy to say that it kills the most.” This was said in an interview with BNR by Dr. Nedelcho Totev, chairman of the Association of Municipal Hospitals and director of the hospital in Chirpan.

“In our country, the wave is not yet in full swing. It's not that cases aren't more frequent and the beds are getting more and more occupied, but at the moment we still have vacant ones.”

The hospital in Chirpan has 32 beds for patients with coronavirus, of which 18 were filled by this morning.

Most of the small municipal hospitals of the first level do not have beds for intensive care, said Dr. Totev.

“There are only few hospitals that have the so-called resuscitation beds because they must be staffed.”

The hospital director said that the prices of electricity had seriously hit the medical institution, and the gas bill had damaged them.

According to Dr. Totev, the emphasis should be on compensations to cover these prices of electricity and fuels.

There is still a shortage of first-line medicine for the treatment of Covid, he stressed and called for an adequate drug policy.



/BNR

