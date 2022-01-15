Croatia's Population has Shrunk by nearly 400,000 in the last 10 years

Croatia's State Statistical Institute has released the first census data.

In the last 10 years alone, Croatia's population has fallen by 396,360. In 2011, there were 4,284,889 people in Croatia, and today there are 3,888,529, according to the State Statistical Institute. There have never been so few people in Croatia since 1948.

Bulgaria's population has shrunk by 10% in 10 years

Croatia's population has shrunk by 895,736 since 1991. The data show that there has been no population increase in any area in the last ten years.



/BNR