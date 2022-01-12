An 81-year-old Professor will be in Charge of Bulgarian Railways

Former NMSP (Tsar Simeon II’s political party) MP Prof. Yordan Mirchev becomes director-general of BDZ (Bulgarian Railways).

Years ago, he was already in charge of the Bulgarian railways, and during the reign of the tsarist government, he was chairman of the parliamentary committee on transport.

Mirchev is a university lecturer, has many years of experience in the system, and is one of the prominent specialists in the field of railway transport.

Later, the press center of the Ministry of Transport confirmed the information to OFFNews.

A protocol of the Ministry of Transport and Communications changes the composition of the Board of Directors of Holding BDZ EAD. Until a competition is held, Lyubomir Syarov, Petko Petkov, and Yordan Mirchev have been elected as new members, Nikolay Sabev's office announced.

The dismissed members of the Council are Margarita Petrova-Karidi, Georgi Drumev, and Svetlomir Nikolov. The motives are related to poor management, organizational shortcomings, and delayed control over the implementation of repair programs.

The changes are necessary after an analysis of the condition of Holding BDZ EAD and the companies BDZ-Passenger Transport EOOD and BDZ-Freight Transport EOOD, the Ministry of Transport announced.



/OFFNews