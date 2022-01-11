GERB MP: Because of Nikola Minchev's Carelessness, the State will Run on

“The behavior of the Speaker of the Parliament Nikola Minchev is irresponsible, because of his carelessness the state will be guided by autopilot.”

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

This was commented by the GERB MP Desislava Atanasova, who participates in the NSAC under the President and has isolated herself after the information that Minchev is with COVID-19.

“I consider the behavior of Mr. Minchev, who was with each of us in the same room for over six hours and did not inform us that he is not feeling well and is likely to be infected with COVID, to be completely irresponsible towards the health of all members of the NSAC. -19 by the chairman of the PG of the PP, for whom Mr. Minchev announced that he has COVID-19 and for this reason is not present at the CIS.

“In practice, due to his reckless behavior, the state will be guided by autopilot - without the presence of the President, President of the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, PG chairmen, ministers, and heads of special services. And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be managed by the newly appointed Deputy Minister - Immunologist, since the Minister is with COVID-19, and the Deputy Minister should be quarantined after she was also present at the NSAC”, Atanasova added.

Here are the facts, and now think about it: If we believe in science, Minchev probably had symptoms and had to take measures before the NSAC.

But if we believe the conspiracy, COVID-19 saves the prime minister from shame in Skopje and the humiliating role of his mentor - the President of the Republic Rumen Radev, commented the chairman of GERB.

Atanasova clarifies that she has been vaccinated and also already had the disease and is waiting for the results of the PCR test she has taken.



/OFFNews