Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

After the National Security Advisory Council, the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev felt sick. He immediately took a test that was positive for COVID-19. This was announced by the press center of the parliament.

In the coming days, Nikola Minchev will participate in the parliamentary sessions remotely electronically in compliance with the rules adopted by the National Assembly.

Nikola Minchev is the New Speaker of Parliament. Who is he?



/Focus