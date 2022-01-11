Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19
Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia
After the National Security Advisory Council, the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev felt sick. He immediately took a test that was positive for COVID-19. This was announced by the press center of the parliament.
In the coming days, Nikola Minchev will participate in the parliamentary sessions remotely electronically in compliance with the rules adopted by the National Assembly.
Nikola Minchev is the New Speaker of Parliament. Who is he?
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 5,216 Retired Soldiers Work in the Army
- » GERB MP: Because of Nikola Minchev's Carelessness, the State will Run on
- » Bulgaria: Participants in the NSAC will be placed under a Different Quarantine
- » Bulgarian President and Representatives of his Team have Isolated Themselves after NSAC
- » Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine
- » Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia