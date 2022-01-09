Sixteen Security Forces have been Killed in the Protests in Kazakhstan

Sixteen members of the security forces were killed in the riots in Kazakhstan, TASS reported, citing the press service of the Interior Ministry.

They announced today that more than 1,300 police officers, soldiers, and security personnel from the National Guard are wounded.

More than 5,100 people have been detained for rioting. Police have detained about 300 people trying to leave Kazakhstan, the interior ministry said.

The Kazakh Ministry of Trade assured that there is no problem with food supply. However, commodity exchanges are advised not to resume operations until the situation in the country has stabilized.

The situation in the capital Nur-Sultan is calm, public transport is moving and cable internet connection has been restored, a TASS correspondent reported. However, they clarified that the mobile Internet remains suspended.

In Almaty - Kazakhstan's most populous city, which has become the epicenter of riots - supermarkets will reopen, but with reduced opening hours.

Air transport in Kazakhstan is gradually recovering. Today, 38 international flights are planned to be completed and 29 have been canceled, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said.

Almaty Airport as a whole is now technically ready to resume operations. However, this will happen when the situation in the city is stabilized, said the Ministry of Industry.

On January 2, protests against rising fuel prices began in a number of settlements in Kazakhstan. A few days later, they turned into mass riots and attacks on the government in many cities, TASS notes.

Thousands of people were killed and some died. Yesterday, state television reported a total of more than 40 victims.

The President of Kazakhstan Ordered: Shoot these "Terrorists" without Warning!

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has turned to his allies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help. The Russian-dominated military bloc quickly sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian former Soviet republic, who are already carrying out their assigned tasks.

Kazakh authorities announced that the constitutional order was restored throughout the country on January 7th. The situation in Almaty remains complicated, TASS notes.

The president declared January 10th a day of national mourning.



/BTA