COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4,800 Doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine have Arrived

Society » HEALTH | January 8, 2022, Saturday // 10:35
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4,800 Doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine have Arrived Pixabay

4,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Bulgaria yesterday, January 7.

They are intended for primary vaccination - 1st and 2nd dose and will be assigned to the regional health inspectorates in the country by prior request.

The Ministry of Health reminds that the deliveries of Vaxzevria, by the manufacturer AstraZeneca, were temporarily suspended in our country due to the low interest in this vaccine. As RHIs have recently reported, there are plenty of willing people wanting to be vaccinated with this medicinal product, Bulgaria has provided nearly 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

Citizens who wish to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca can contact the relevant regional health inspectorate for information on the points that will administer the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health points out that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not given as a booster dose.

/Ministry of Health Press Release

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: astra zeneca, Bulgaria, vaccine, doses
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria