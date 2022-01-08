COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4,800 Doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine have Arrived

4,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Bulgaria yesterday, January 7.

They are intended for primary vaccination - 1st and 2nd dose and will be assigned to the regional health inspectorates in the country by prior request.

The Ministry of Health reminds that the deliveries of Vaxzevria, by the manufacturer AstraZeneca, were temporarily suspended in our country due to the low interest in this vaccine. As RHIs have recently reported, there are plenty of willing people wanting to be vaccinated with this medicinal product, Bulgaria has provided nearly 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

Citizens who wish to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca can contact the relevant regional health inspectorate for information on the points that will administer the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health points out that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not given as a booster dose.



/Ministry of Health Press Release