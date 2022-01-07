COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5,525 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
During the past 24 hours, 5525 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. A total of 38,427 tests have been performed in the country, according to the Unified Information Portal.
In the last 24 hours, 72 people died and 1,684 were cured. During that time, 603 people were admitted to the hospital, bringing the hospitalized to 4,790, with 509 in the intensive care unit.
The total number of vaccine doses was 3,804,111 after another 35,177 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria will Import two New Drugs against COVID-19
- » Mandatory Test for Vaccinated Bulgarians before traveling to the UK has been Dropped
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Duration of Isolation and Quarantine Expected to Change Next Week
- » Bulgarian Lawyer: Fake Certificates can be Discovered if a Good Inspection is Carried Out
- » WHO: Maximum Number of COVID-19 infections Worldwide
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7 areas are in the Dark Red Zone