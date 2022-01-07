COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5,525 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 7, 2022, Friday // 10:03
During the past 24 hours, 5525 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. A total of 38,427 tests have been performed in the country, according to the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 72 people died and 1,684 were cured. During that time, 603 people were admitted to the hospital, bringing the hospitalized to 4,790, with 509 in the intensive care unit.

The total number of vaccine doses was 3,804,111 after another 35,177 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

