Optional Green Certificate…in Bulgaria’s Parliament

No, it is not optional for everyone. For all of us, the green certificate is mandatory. It is optional only for the deputies.

Again, they arranged for it to be so.

Today in the National Assembly a commission to analyze the anti-epidemic measures in the country was not created, and the green certificate for entering parliament failed to enter the plenary hall at all. It was postponed again, this time at the level of an item on the agenda, probably until, as expected, Omicron substitutes Delta as the main covid variant, and the wave caused by it subsides as soon as possible. Until then, the draft decision of Dr. Alexander Simidchiev from Democratic Bulgaria will probably be revised and passed through committees, as informed by the Speaker of the Parliament Nikola Minchev from “We Continue the Change”.

In fact, whether MPs want or do not want to protect themselves personally from the coronavirus, how they prefer to get it, is up to them.

The problem that the opponents of the proposal to enter the parliament with a test or a green certificate from “There Is Such a People” and the Bulgarian Socialist Party is that they are stopping the change in the name of which they came to power together with “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”. Because "for some, you can, for others you can't" is a principle that has been eating away at our society long enough.

Certainly, there are reasons to drop the discussion of the green certificate in the National Assembly for now - not to highlight the differences between the ruling coalition partners, not to showcase a combined vote of WCC and DB together with GERB, not push "Vazrazhdane" to protest in front of parliament, which no government likes happen, and to suddenly turn out that some deputies lie that they have been vaccinated ... In short - political interests stop the green certificate. More generally – conjunctural.

However, restaurateurs also have their own reasons - restaurant interests, doctors have – medical interests, teachers have – educational interests, and so on indefinitely.

There is no way to pursue the policy of "get vaccinated, protect yourself, think about vulnerable patients and the elderly" if the message you are sending is "this does not apply to me". 100% of the government's answer is "and it doesn't apply to me". “Change” goes so far.

In fact, the great problem of our rulers in the name of change is that their good intentions are drowned out by ill-concealed interests and wrong messages.

Just one more example - the free parking lot for deputies next to the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. It is illegal, but "this does not apply to us." So everyone who parked incorrectly in Sofia can say - why should I pay for parking or a fine if I stopped not where I should.

From here to petty corruption, liaison, bullying, hypocrisy, etc. each step is taken at a slow pace, and change runs in giant strides.



/Juliana Oncheva - OFFNews