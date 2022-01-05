Bulgarians and Romanians consume the Least Fruits and Vegetables

Only 2% of the population of Romania and 5% of that of Bulgaria consume fruits and vegetables every day, according to Eurostat data for 2019, published yesterday.

Among EU Member States, the highest daily intake of 5 or more servings was reported in Ireland (33% of the population), the Netherlands (30%), Denmark (23%) and France (20%).

Apart from Romania and Bulgaria, the lowest daily intake was found in Slovenia (also 5%) and Austria (6%).

According to the statistics agency, 1 in 3 people (33%) in the EU do not eat any fruit or vegetables a day, and only 12% of the population consumes the recommended 5 or more servings a day. On average, more than half of the EU population (55%) said they ate between 1 and 4 servings of fruit and vegetables a day.

The daily intake of fruits and vegetables for women is higher than for men: on average, 58% of women report consuming 1 to 4 servings, compared to 51% for men. The same applies to the daily intake of 5 or more servings (15% vs. 10%).

The study also shows that more men than women generally miss fruits and vegetables (39% vs. 27%).



/BGNES