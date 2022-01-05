New Countries Join the UN Security Council
The UN Security Council already has five new non-permanent members, namely Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates. They officially took office yesterday after being elected in June.
The mandates of Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam in the Security Council expired on Friday.
Albania is in the Council for the first time, Brazil for the 11th time, Gabon and Ghana for the third time, and the UAE for the first time.
More than 50 of the 193 UN member states have never been elected non-permanent members of the Security Council since the organization was founded in 1946.
/BTA
