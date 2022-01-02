Strengthened Control of the Roads in Bulgaria

The control of the roads in the country remains strengthened, monitoring not only for speeding but also for drivers who have used alcohol and drugs.

The Ministry of Interior reminds drivers that in connection with the expected traffic load at the end of the weekend, due to the New Year holidays, it is good for travelers to plan and consider their trips.

The teams of the Traffic Police are ready to assist the traffic if necessary during the expected increased traffic, the Interior Ministry clarified.

On the Trakia highway, the traffic near Muhovo from 45 to 46 km in the direction of Burgas is carried out with increased attention due to the safety of the road section.

On the Hemus highway, traffic from the Vitinska Reka junction to the Botevgrad junction from 30 km to 47 km is restricted to vehicles over 12 tons due to repair work on the viaduct.

The traffic in the Echemishka tunnel from 41 to 42 km in the direction of Sofia is limited for all vehicles and is carried out in both directions in the adjacent pipe.



/BNR