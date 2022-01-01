Bulgaria: From Today Natural Gas wil be More Expensive

Natural gas is becoming more expensive today. The exact increase will become clear in the early afternoon.

The increase will be higher than initially projected at 14 percent, as gas prices on European exchanges, on which our levels depend, have been rising for most of the period.

A few days ago, during the public discussion of prices, the chairman of the energy regulator Ivan Ivanov pointed out: The price of natural gas at European gas hubs has risen significantly, ie we should expect a significant increase in the price of natural gas as of January 1 ".

/BNT

