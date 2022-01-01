China has Sent Off 2021 with the Highest Weekly Number of Infected since the Initial Epidemic

China has sent 2021 with the highest weekly coronavirus infection since tackling the original epidemic nearly two years ago, Reuters reported.

Chinese health authorities today announced 175 local cases of infection registered on December 31. The total number of people infected with coronavirus last week in mainland China reached 1,151, with the industrial and technological hub of Xi'an at the center of the infection. As many as 1,451 local cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Xi'an since December 9, Reuters reports.



/BTA