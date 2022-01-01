China has Sent Off 2021 with the Highest Weekly Number of Infected since the Initial Epidemic
China has sent 2021 with the highest weekly coronavirus infection since tackling the original epidemic nearly two years ago, Reuters reported.
Chinese health authorities today announced 175 local cases of infection registered on December 31. The total number of people infected with coronavirus last week in mainland China reached 1,151, with the industrial and technological hub of Xi'an at the center of the infection. As many as 1,451 local cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Xi'an since December 9, Reuters reports.
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 15 years since Bulgaria's Accession to the European Union
- » As of today, France is Taking over the Rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU
- » New York Celebrated the New Year with the Descent of the Crystal Ball of "Times Square"
- » What happened in 2021 in the Balkans, while the World and Bulgaria looked Elsewhere
- » COVID-19: Record Number of New Cases in the United States
- » How will the Balkan Countries Celebrate New Year’s Eve during a Pandemic