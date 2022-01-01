COVID-19 in Bulgaria: We Start Off 2022 with More New Cases

On the last day of 2021, 2,810 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria, with about 800 less than a day earlier, according to the Unified Information Portal.

During the past 24 hours, 30,953 tests were performed, ie. the positive ones are about 9 percent of the total.

There are 566 cured during the last 24 hours.

65 people died, of whom 93.85 percent were not vaccinated.

There are 385 new patients in the hospital. 84.69 percent of those not vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized patients is 4022, of which 457 are in the intensive care unit. The active cases of coronavirus are 103,758.

During the last 24 hours, 3609 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered. A total of 3,700,660 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.



/BTA