Bulgarian Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: This is a War, We have Vaccines the Virus has the New Variants

"The virus is looking for a way to bypass our immunity, new variants are likely to emerge. This is a war. We have several main weapons - disinfection, measures, especially the vaccine, and the virus will bring new variants," said on Nova TV the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

On Omicron

"The data we receive is contradictory. Each day begins with an overview of the situation in the UK, the Netherlands and other countries. At a meeting a few days ago, experts described the situation as follows - "We are not in a wave at the moment, we are in a tsunami at the moment." The increase in Western Europe is extremely sharp, the number of people affected by the virus is very large, but the severity is not so great. The more prepared we are, the easier the wave will pass with us. The problem is that we are not preparing", believes Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

He pointed out that in the countries he mentioned, the wave passes more easily due to the high number of vaccinated.

"If things go as in the UK, it is possible that the hospitals will be overcrowded again ", predicts the health inspector, without specifying the exact date for the spread of Omicron in Bulgaria.

Kunchev reminded that cases of the new strain have already been registered in neighboring countries such as Romania and Greece. It was only a matter of time before he came to our country, and the medics sequenced samples every day and monitored whether this had happened.

On the vaccination of children

Asked if it makes sense for a 5-year-old child to be vaccinated, Kunchev recommended that this be done to ensure their complete safety.

"One can handle the disease more easily, but that doesn't mean they’re not a carrier of the virus. The vaccinated person mostly protects those around him, but above all they have immunity for themselves," he said.

According to the health inspector, more than 5 million children have been vaccinated in the United States and none of them has developed an autoimmune disease as a result of the vaccine. Myocarditis is an extremely rare reaction that occurs only in adults. There is no reason to talk about reproductive problems, Assoc. Prof. Kunchev was categorical.

"It turns out that I am also very stressed that there are anti-vaxxers everywhere, but in our country they are the most bloodthirsty. A Bulgarian city has lost its population, and they continue to spread misinformation - chips, planes, graphene foxes. I would sit down and write down all the theories that have been created, they are over 10. This is not normal, with so much data. There are weeks in which we do not have a single vaccinated deceased. There is something optimistic about the whole thing. We did a study that showed that about 10-15% are extreme anti-vaxxers and there is no way to fight them. But there are two other groups that are hesitant. It is worth doing this campaign for them ", the health inspector thinks.



/Nova