Bulgarian Ministry of Education will Introduce "Green Certificate" on January 24

Society » EDUCATION | December 20, 2021, Monday // 11:18
From January 24, 2022, all buildings of the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) will be entered only with a "green certificate" - a valid document for vaccination, disease, antibodies or a negative laboratory test. The rapid antigen test will be valid for up to 48 hours and the PCR test for up to 72 hours.

The Ministry will not organize a laboratory on its territory.

A "green certificate" will not be required from children and citizens who only come to the MES reception to apply.

The Minister of Education and Science, Academician Nikolay Denkov, issued an order regulating this order.

People who cannot be immunized for health reasons present a medical document certifying this. MES employees who do not have a "green certificate" will work remotely if their tasks allow it, or will have to go on leave.

