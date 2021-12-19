Hours until the Final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris

Today is the grand final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Bulgaria will take the stage at number 6. You can still vote for Deni and Marti on juniorEurovision.tv . Watch the live concert on BNT 1 from 17.00 p.m.

Denny and Marty shared that the feeling is always unique when they take the stage. The children believe that they are ready to face other countries and show what Bulgaria can do.

They added that they had already worked out the details. They admit that it is a big test for them, but they can't wait to show their song.

Seconds before going on stage, the two will think about their family and friends. "Vote for us! Vote for Bulgaria!", Invited Deni and Marti.

