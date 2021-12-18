Ukrainian Media: Petro Poroshenko will be Accused of Treason

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was summoned on Monday, December 20, in connection with the so-called case of "coal betrayal" (along with pro-Russian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, businessman Sergei Kuzyar and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn), writes the Ukrainian newspaper "Gazeta.ua".

Investigators from the State Investigation Bureau (DSB) have tried to serve a summons on him to appear as a suspect at all home and business addresses where Poroshenko is registered. They also tried to hand him over personally, but he escaped from investigators.

"Whether Poroshenko will appear on Monday or not, a request will be sent to the court to impose a measure of restraint on him," said a source in the State Bureau of Investigation. At the same time, it is clear that former Ukrainian President Poroshenko has left Ukraine to visit Turkey and Poland, despite accusations of supplying coal from an uncontrolled part of Donbass.

"Petro Poroshenko has left for a pre-planned diplomatic tour of Turkey and Poland," said a statement posted on the European Solidarity Facebook page. On Saturday and Sunday, Poroshenko will hold a number of meetings in Turkey, in particular with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the party said. His party also announced that on December 20-21 in Poland, Poroshenko will take part in an international conference on Russia-Ukraine-NATO.



