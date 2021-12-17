Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Brussels: Bulgaria Supports Ukraine

Bulgaria's position on the accumulation of the Russian-Ukrainian border is entirely in line with that of NATO and the EU.

This was stated on Friday morning by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his first visit to Brussels.

It began with a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We believe that the best way to resolve such conflicts is through diplomatic ones. And I am glad that you share the same opinion," Petkov told his host.

And invited Stoltenberg to visit Bulgaria.

NATO will constantly appreciate the need to further adjust its military presence in Southeast Europe, because it must always be ready to defend its allies. In such way, Stoltenberg answered the question whether the pact intends to increase its military presence in the Black Sea region due to the Russian threat to Ukraine.

Bulgaria can meet NATO's target of spending 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) annually on defense by investing in a new bridge over the Danube, Petkov said in response to a question. Here he made a mistake - accidental or not.

"When we discuss investment in military infrastructure, we see that there can be a great deal of synergy between military and civilian infrastructure for military purposes. When we include this part of the infrastructure, especially the one for military purposes, for example for a second bridge over the Danube near Ruse, it will be very interesting from a strategic point of view. As you know, we only have one bridge over the Danube. When we include these investments, I think we will be very successful in achieving the 2 percent target," he said.

In fact, in Bulgaria there are two bridges over the Danube - near Ruse and near Vidin. It is possible that Petkov meant a new bridge.

Stoltenberg, for its part, welcomes the fact that Bulgaria is investing in new fighter jets, naval patrol vessels and armored vehicles



/ClubZ