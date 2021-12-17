Bulgarian MPs Shortened their Christmas Holidays

Parliament has cut short its Christmas holiday, FOCUS News Agency reported. According to the current Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the deputies had to be on vacation from December 22 to January 10.

The MPs approved the proposal of "We Continue the Change" to reduce the vacation period from December 29 to December 31.

"For" the proposal was voted by 181 MPs, "against" -20 and "abstained" - 11, with which it was accepted.

"There Is Such a People" proposed that the vacation of the deputies be completely canceled, but their proposal was rejected



