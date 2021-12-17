Bulgarian MPs Shortened their Christmas Holidays

Politics | December 17, 2021, Friday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs Shortened their Christmas Holidays parliament.bg

Parliament has cut short its Christmas holiday, FOCUS News Agency reported. According to the current Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the deputies had to be on vacation from December 22 to January 10.

The MPs approved the proposal of "We Continue the Change" to reduce the vacation period from December 29 to December 31.

"For" the proposal was voted by 181 MPs, "against" -20 and "abstained" - 11, with which it was accepted.

"There Is Such a People" proposed that the vacation of the deputies be completely canceled, but their proposal was rejected

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, MPs, Christmas, holiday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria