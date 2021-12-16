Bulgaria: Retirees will receive at least BGN 50 COVID Supplement after New Year

Retirees will receive a COVID supplement of at least BGN 50 after New Year. They will take this money as long as there is an emergency and restrictive measures.

This was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Georgi Gokov on BulgariaOnAir. He explained that the supplements are not part of the pension, but a temporary measure. With them we brought many retirees out of poverty, so we will continue them, added the BSP Minister.

According to him, after the recalculation from December 25 and the increase of the minimum pension to BGN 370, people will not receive less than BGN 420.

Minister Gokov, who announced yesterday that there will be no free kindergartens from January, said today that the measure for free kindergartens and nurseries could come into force on January 1.

In connection with the second year of motherhood, Gokov explained: "Before the last increase was 380 leva, and now the benefit must provide income commensurate with what they were insured on. It is currently equal to the minimum wage - 650 leva. Our goal is for the second year of motherhood to be equal to or in the order of the minimum wage every year," he added.



/OFFNews