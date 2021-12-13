The New Cabinet: DPS will Not Support the “Petkov” Government

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) will not support the proposed program, structure and composition of the Council of Ministers, because it has participated in the talks about them. This was announced by DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi. According to him, the Movement will be a constructive opposition and will contribute to solving problems and protecting rights and freedoms.

"We will support the necessary decisions that guarantee the reform to take place - normalcy in politics and the cessation of all corrupt practices, because people want change, not replacement," the DPS leader added.

Once again, Mustafa Karadayi criticized the organization of the elections and announced that for the DPS voters the analogy with the totalitarian time is a fact. "It is up to the National Assembly to restore democracy," the Movement’sleader said. He said people expect a solution to the crisis, an increase in income and calm.

"Bulgaria needs a regular cabinet to support these expectations. The recovery and development plan and operational programs are lagging behind, and the rule of law is required for their adoption," Mustafa Karadayi said. He called on everyone to condemn the violation of the constitution and the laws and the police, and to defend democracy.



/Dnevnik